Missoula Children’s Theatre Is Casting Local Youth Actors for Two Sellwood Productions

Missoula Children’s Theatre, the largest youth touring theater company in the United States, is coming to Sellwood Community House this January for two production residencies, each lasting a week.

Kids in grades K-12 are invited to audition for these professional productions: King Arthur’s Court (4 pm Monday, Jan. 9) and Aladdin (Tuesday, Jan. 17). The productions will rehearse daily, with two performances slated for Saturday, Jan. 14.

Hosting Missoula Children’s Theatre will be a significant milestone for Sellwood Community House, a nonprofit community center that hosts a variety of events (everything from art classes to holiday markets to gymnastics to games of mahjong). MCT has been touring for over four decades, venturing as far as Japan.

This coming year, MCT will visit almost 1,200 communities with as many as 44 teams of tour actor-directors. Each time, the team holds open auditions, casting 50 to 60 local students in productions (all of which adapt children’s stories or fairy tales).







