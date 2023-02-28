Tonight’s Performance of “My Fair Lady” Has Been Canceled, Thanks to Winter Weather

The recent snowfall may have turned into a wet, gray sludge, but it’s still impacting Portland’s performing arts. As a result of the weather, tonight’s performance of My Fair Lady at the Keller Auditorium will not take place.

“We regret to report that tonight’s performance, Tuesday, Feb. 28, of My Fair Lady has been canceled due to winter weather and transportation issues,” stated an email directed to patrons. “All other performances of My Fair Lady are planned to play as scheduled.”

Tickets will be automatically refunded. And while the performance must close on Sunday, the temporary setback will not affect the shows on March 1 through 5, according to the production’s media representative, Julie Furlong.

Hailing from Broadway in Portland and Lincoln Center Theater (which has produced its shared of classic musicals, including The King & I and South Pacific) and director Bartlett Sher (a Tony winner for The Light in the Piazza), My Fair Lady has been one of the hottest tickets this theater season.

The production is so extravagant that it even has its own ”My Fair Lady menu” at the Keller Café, ranging from tomato bisque to Sunday pork roast to buttercream frosted cupcakes (although, strangely, no “lots of chocolate for me to eat”).

Tickets for the remaining performances are available at via Portland 5.