The Pride Reading Series Is Returning to Triangle Productions

Triangle Productions, which continues to be one of Portland’s most prolific LGBTQ theater companies, has announced the next performance of its Pride Reading Series.

On June 22 and 23, the company will present a reading of Tom Enyart’s The Circuit, which was written and performed in Portland at the Sumus Theatre in 1979, then restaged 10 years later at Embers, the Old Town nightclub.

The play introduces the audience to six drag queens backstage and onstage at a gay show bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a cast that includes Dylan Hankins, Adam John Roper, Richie Stone, Roman Martinez, Bets Swadis and Daniel Elliott. Filling the role of the narrator will be none other than Enyart, aka Empress Elsa Daniels.

Directing the reading is Triangle’s acclaimed founder and director, Donald Horn. Previously, Horn has brought such plays as Jerker and Last Summer at Blue Fish Cove to Triangle for the Pride Reading Series.

Speaking to WW during last year’s Pride Month, Horn, a formidable force in Portland theater for decades, said that to him, Pride is about “allowing yourself to be part of a community. Because then you find that you’re OK and you can contribute to the community.”

Tickets for The Circuit are $10. Doors open at 6:30 pm for 7 pm show. Triangle Productions is located at 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.

Related: Donald Horn, the Visionary Behind Triangle Productions!, Reflects on His Career and Life