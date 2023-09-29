Fertile Ground Will Return in April 2024

After a yearlong hiatus, one of the most beloved fixtures of Portland theater is back.

Tamara Carroll (Courtesy of PATA)

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson

A ray of sunshine for playgoers gloomy about the troubled state of Portland’s theater scene: In 2024, the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works will return.

Portland Area Theater Alliance announced the news today, confirming that the festival would be back April 12-21 after a one-year hiatus, with new festival director Tamara Carroll at the helm.

“I feel positively galvanized by this opportunity, and I can’t think of a more important moment to cultivate and celebrate new work,” Carroll said in a statement. “Some of the most incredible projects have not just been showcased at Fertile Ground—they were commissioned, envisioned, or created FOR Fertile Ground.”

For over a decade, Fertile Ground has been a pillar of Portland’s theater community, offering playwrights (and other artists) a chance to showcase new works, giving the event a zing of authenticity often missing from more polished theater productions.

After going virtual during the pandemic, the festival took 2023 off. Time and money were needed to find a successor to festival director Nicole Lane (the position had previously been largely a volunteer one). Earlier this year, a crowdfunding campaign generated over $6,600, and Carroll ultimately got the job.

“‘Fertile ground’ has always been the exactly perfect metaphor for what this Portland-grown festival is all about: a rich and vital arts community,” Carroll said. “There are infinite seeds of inspiration waiting to be nurtured to their full potential. Leading the as festival director, I have the privilege of creating a container for new work to grow and thrive.”

Willamette Week's journalism is funded, in part, by our readers. Your help supports local, independent journalism that informs, educates, and engages our community. Become a WW supporter.