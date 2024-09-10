Banana Pitch Variety Show Founder Michelle Kicherer’s Debut Novella, “Sexy Life, Hello,” Chronicles a Writer’s Professional Sexter Gig

In a city renowned for its commitment to bookishness, Michelle Kicherer’s literati star shines exceptionally bright. Naturally, it stands to reason that her debut novella would be one of the most compelling short reads of the year.

Sexy Life, Hello (Banana Pitch Press via Apple Books, 58 pages, $5.99 for ebook; 2 hours, 14 minutes, $3.99 for audiobook; print edition available March 6, 2025) tells the story of Jane, an erstwhile teacher-turned-nanny who moonlights as a hugely popular porn star’s sexy text messaging proxy while caring for the twin babies of a glamorous lesbian literary power couple. It’s a delicious read that holds erotica at arm’s length while delighting in a narrative that coolly weaves Jane’s spurious sextsploits into a clever examination of purpose, longing and an obscure underside of parasocial sexuality.

The language Kicherer employs, the dialogue she constructs, and the world she’s built is all distinctly pop fiction: relatable characters readers can lose themselves in, aspire to, envy or despise. But for a work that’s conceptually frothy and camp, there is a fairly deep emotional well for readers to consume as well. From the ignominious act that propels Jane’s story to its hair-raising climax, the postscript energy that lingered most was one of unexpected satisfaction. A particular moment of Jane’s self-examination touched me so deeply I cried at least three real tears.

Kicherer, a WW contributor, is the mind behind Banana Pitch, the variety show, podcast and radio show she founded on the back of her uniquely inspired literary journal. Banana Pitch writers contributed stories based on titles pitched by readers, which were then professionally illustrated. Online issues led to print editions, which sprouted into live readings before blossoming into a curated open mic and podcast featuring all manner of creative disciplines. An ongoing Kickstarter campaign offers perks that include writing classes with Kicherer and the chance to fund a stop of her book tour.

The live show, now a full year into its bloom, celebrates its first anniversary as a multimedia event at the Tomorrow Theater on Friday, Sept. 20. Kicherer will take to the stage for the first time as a performer rather than host, sharing from Sexy Life, Hello and bringing glamour to her audience in conversation with actress and writer Brooke Totman (Mad TV, Portlandia). Local bands Mattress and Reptaliens will perform live sets, with the latter showcasing new music videos. Travis Abels will share similar stories that won him five awards at The Moth storytelling series. Lindsay Baltus will share stories from high school. The underwear brand Thunderpants will launch an exclusive drop.

In anticipation of the event, WW sat down with Kicherer to unpack her novella, celebrate the Banana Pitch Press launch, and reflect on Banana Pitch’s tenure.

WW: What inspired Sexy Life, Hello?

Michelle Kicherer: As a freelancer, I was always looking for the next gig. And I saw one for “ghostwriter for porn star.” I saved the ad. I just kept thinking about that idea. I started playing around with it. Two years later, I looked at Craigslist again and there was a different ad. Way kookier, but it was the same type of thing—sexter for this porn star. I ended up applying for that one and got to the final round of interviews. It was this super-weird, freaky, bestiality land. I would answer in the craziest ways. And they were like, this is perfect. I ended up not getting the job. And I was, like, kind of relieved and a little disappointed.

Was Sexy Life, Hello the impetus for the launch of Banana Pitch Press?

I had been submitting it to places, and I’d gotten a few offers, but they wanted to retain all the rights. I wouldn’t be able to record my audiobook. I wouldn’t be able to republish the novella as part of a short story collection later. So, I got more involved in the literary publishing side of things. I’ve had Banana Pitch for 10 years now, so it just kind of made sense under this umbrella of what Banana Pitch has become. I’ve interviewed and talked with a lot of writers about how frustrating the publishing industry is, and how even a writer who sold like 1,200 books on the first print can only end up with $290. Books and music are my biggest passion; as a writer, this is how I want to help funnel art into the world and let the artists keep as much creative control as they can.

Congratulations on the Banana Pitch anniversary show. Surprisingly, you’ll be sharing your art with the Banana Pitch audience for the first time. What was the holdup?

That is a great question. I think I just was so focused on other artists performing. I’ve read from short stories before, but it’s been a while. Because part of my hosting style is comedic, people ask me, “Why don’t you read some of your stuff?” I’m like, no, that’s not what the show is. I don’t know. I think I just...I didn’t want to make it too much about me. And it’s crazy. ‘Cause I never thought this would be my literary debut, my parents were very disappointed. I told them just don’t read it. They’re Southern Baptists.

SEE IT: Banana Pitch Variety Show’s One Year Anniversary at Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Friday, Sept. 20. $25.