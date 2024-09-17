With “Ann,” Portland Journalist Margie Boulé Portrays the Second Most Powerful Guest Star “King of the Hill” Ever Had

For those who only know late Texas governor Ann Richards as King of the Hill’s second-most-powerful guest actor behind Kathleen Turner, Triangle Productions’ one-woman show Ann offers a warm welcome to her personal life and political career. Ann continues Don Horn’s winning streak of staging compelling unconventional biographies, including his award-nominated play Make Me Gorgeous!.

Margie Boulé—whose journalism credits include The Oregonian and KATU, and whose stage credits include powerful women like Diana Vreeland and Tallulah Bankhead—first portrayed Richards for Triangle Productions in 2018. Ann’s framing as a commencement speech intermixed with a flashback to Richards’ term in office risks triggering flashbacks to grueling graduation ceremonies if Boulé didn’t embody Richards so warmly. She relishes in Richards’ triumphs and victories over adversity as if they were her own, nailing the governor’s cadence and confidence in her interpretation—not impersonation.

The two-hour show is split evenly with an intermission. Both halves of the show feel balanced, giving Ann’s story and Boulé's delivery a chance to breathe. Boulé's dry drawl and sharp wit earned a standing ovation on Saturday, Sept. 7, and will appeal to History Channel buffs and fans of strong, fabulous women alike on Thursday through Sunday performances through the end of the month.

SEE IT: Ann at Triangle Productions, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-239-5919, trianglepro.org. 7:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 19–Saturday, Sept. 21; 2:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 22; 7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 26–Saturday, Sept. 28; 2:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 29. $20–$40.