Writing Plays on the Double at 24H2M Festival

(left to right): Participants in 2023's 24H2M Angela Johnston, Ricardo Vazquez and Pedro Adan Dominguez pose for the camera.

For the second year in a row, Hand2Mouth Theatre will host 24H2M, Portland’s first 24-hour devising festival. Four groups of five artists will be asked to create a new work using various prompts: a prop, a book, a famous quote, or the like. They will receive these ingredients the day before the performance. Twenty-four hours later, they will be on stage at The Judy showing their original work.

Devising, for the uninitiated, is when an ensemble comes together without a script to create a performance based on their imagination and collaborative process. Devising can include improv, but also writing and movement exercises, or drawing from inspirations in literature or music, according to Hand2Mouth’s artistic director Michael Cavazos.

The result “is very imaginative and surprising and fun,” Cavazos says.

Last year’s plays included an absurdist work with a lot of choreography and movement, while another was a horror piece that ended with faux blood on the stage. This year’s theme is banned books and censorship, so one of the ingredients that the teams must use will be a banned book.

The 20 artists represent theaters all over the city, not just Hand2Mouth. Confirmed performers at this year’s 24H2M are Claire Aldridge, London Bauman, Bobby Bermea, Charmian Creagle, Kyle Delamarter, Rui Dun, Sophina Flores, Tracy Francis, Dylan Hankins, Emily Hogan, Wynee Hu, Angela Johnston, Sean Lujan, Maia McCarthy, Pepper Pepper, Tess Raunig, Sammy Rat Rios, Yasmin Ruvalcaba, Ki Ridenour-Starnes and Paul Susi.

“It just feels like a community event for the theater community and people who love the theater community,” Cavazos says. “Because so many artists are involved, you’re sure to see someone you’ve seen in a show before. It’s very celebratory.”

24H2M is a one-night-only show. Tickets are on sale now—be warned that last year’s performance sold out.

SEE IT: 24H2M at The Judy, 1000 SW Broadway. 503-217-4202, hand2mouththeatre.org/24-h2m-2. 7 pm Saturday, Nov. 23. $25 general admission, with discounts for students, seniors and Arts For All.