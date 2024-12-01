‘NOT-Cracker’ at Newmark Theatre is Portland’s Alternative ‘Nutcracker’

Give us the Nutcracker, but make it Portland.

Open Space dance company’s NOT-Cracker is an alternative to the beloved (but some might argue overexposed) traditional holiday ballet. Instead of little Clara dreaming of a magical land of sugar plum fairies, Open Space’s version introduces us to Ted. Ted, who uses they/them pronouns, sleeps in a tent in the rain on the streets of Portland. In addition to general malaise, Ted’s central dilemma is that they think they’re a terrible dancer. But through meeting a colorful world of toy soldiers, waltzing flowers and baby penguins, Ted is transformed.

The show features ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and street dance styles. The NOT-Cracker is set to Tchaikovsky’s score but mixes in more contemporary music, too, such as an a cappella version of “Just a Girl” by No Doubt, says Charlene Hannibal, Open Space’s executive director.

“It’s Portland—we’ve got to have an alternative that reflects our city and different dance forms for families who want something a little less traditional,” Hannibal says, “a little more hip and fun and inclusive.”

Hannibal describes the NOT-Cracker’s vibe as the Nutcracker meets The Wizard of Oz meets Ebenezer Scrooge of A Christmas Carol.

The concept of the NOT-Cracker grew from Hannibal performing the Tchaikovsky classic perhaps a few too many times, first as a student at Oregon Ballet Theatre and then with about five professional companies, mostly in the San Francisco area. She has danced every role in the ballet and loves the Nutcracker, but was ready for a change, she says.

Hannibal founded Open Space in the Kenton neighborhood of North Portland in 2020 with artistic director Franco Nieto and director of education Maeve Dougal. Dougal and Hannibal choreographed the children’s parts (there are about 60 kiddos in the production) and Nieto did most of the company roles. This is the third winter the company has presented the NOT-Cracker to Portland audiences.

“There’s some gender questions being asked and explored, for sure, but at the end of the day we want people to be excited and it’s about the magic of the holiday,” Hannibal says. “The whole thing is really a big party.”

NOT-Cracker at Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway. 800-915-4698, https://www.portland5.com/newmark-theatre/events/not-cracker. 7:30 pm Friday Dec. 6, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday Dec. 7 and 3:30 pm Sunday Dec. 8. Run time is 75 minutes with no intermission. $12-$75.