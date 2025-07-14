Northwest Theatre Workshop’s New Play “Detours: A Walking Theatrical Event” Livens Up Oregon’s Capitol

A Portland-based theater company wants to liven up your next day trip to Oregon’s capitol.

Northwest Theatre Workshop’s latest play Detours: A Walking Theatrical Event puts a comedic spin on educational walking tours. Running July 26–27 in Salem, the roughly 90-minute roving performance at Willamette University kicks off Theatre 33’s Summer Festival of New Work. NWTW is an artist-driven, artist-run theatre company based in Portland, that works to empower local playwrights.

“The show itself is all over the map, certainly all over the campus,” says Brad Bolchunos, a playwright and NWTW’s media contact. “There’s definitely a touch of absurdity. One really operative word of this whole show is zany, wacky show.”

Detours follows—literally and figuratively—two tour guides whose personal lives, and area around them, are unveiled through vignettes on WU’s campus, creating six shows in one.

“It’s like a Russian doll of shows,” actor and playwright Zora Selvoy-Devan says.

With the fourth wall gone (and all walls, really), audience members become an interactive part of the show, speaking directly and offering advice to actors. The concept for Detours originated from producing artistic director Ciji Guerin from NWTW in collaboration with Elizabeth Rothan, a resident artist with Theatre 33, involving roughly 30 individuals total, with 21 actors and six playwrights throughout.

Bolchunos says Detour’s production process began in March, following in the footsteps of NWTW’s previous summer production Fragments. Six playwrights created their own original vingentes, some involving music and puppetry, and met to integrate the plays into a succinct production in the early weeks of Detours.

“It’s exciting to me to witness a show coming together that makes the most of the talent of all of these people,” Bolchunos says. “Put on your walking shoes because it’s a beautiful campus.”

SEE IT: Detours: A Walking Theatrical Event at the Willamette University Campus’s Pelton Theatre Building, 900 State St., Salem, 503-370-6300, nwtw.org. 2, 2:15, 7 and 7:15 pm Saturday, July 26, and 11 and 11:15 am and 4 and 4:15 pm Sunday, July 27. $14 suggested donation.