Portland’s Touring Musicals Unaffected by Looming Broadway Strike

SHUCKED Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1 and Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2 in The North American Tour of SHUCKED (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Shucked fans, your tickets appear to be safe.

Broadway actors and musicians are poised for a strike in New York City, which might have some Portland ticketholders wondering if the potential labor stoppage might affect them. The next Broadway show coming through town is Shucked, which will be at Keller Auditorium Oct. 28–Nov. 2. Shucked is a “hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn,” according to promotional materials from Broadway in Portland.

Actors’ Equity, one of the unions that is bargaining with Broadway League over a new contract, says that a strike would not affect Broadway in Portland productions like Shucked.

“Touring productions operate on a different contract, which is not currently under negotiation,” wrote an unnamed Equity press representative in an email to WW.

Actors’ Equity Association represents stage actors and stage managers with leadership from its president, actress Brooke Shields. The union will return to the bargaining table next week, but its members have already voted in favor of a strike over health care and actor schedules, according to media reports.

Broadway musicians, represented by American Federation of Musicians Local 802, have been working without a contract on Broadway since Aug. 31, 2024, according to a press release. The union’s strike authorization vote ends Oct. 12. The musicians’ chief demands are fair wages and stable health insurance coverage. A strike would shutter about 26 Broadway productions, according to media reports. Only a handful of shows, including Punch and Ragtime, would stay open because they are presented by nonprofits and therefore under different contracts.

Broadway in Portland is a partnership between Portland Opera and Broadway Across America. Broadway Across America brings touring Broadway shows to more than 45 regional markets nationwide, providing programming, marketing and venue management.