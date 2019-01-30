Usually, Jordan infers a pet's personality from a reference photo and the pet's name. "It normally gives me enough to kind of put a personality with the photo," she says. "It's always the eyes that capture me, honestly. You can just really tell an animal's personality through their eyes." She was particularly moved by a couple who asked her to paint three individual portraits of their tiny pugs, whose reference photos said as much about the dogs as they did about the owners. "I could literally tell the happiness that these three dogs brought to these people," Jordan says. "They didn't have kids or anything, so you could just tell these were their kids." Jordan's portraits depicted three distinct personalities—one portrait is closely cropped around the pug's big eyes and wrinkly face, while the smallest dog is painted next to a baseball that's bigger than his head.