Occupying two floors of the school's newly renovated Fariborz Maseeh Hall, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University held its grand opening today. The inaugural exhibit, titled Art For All, includes 47 works from Schnitzer's massive print collection—at around 13,000 pieces, it's among the largest in the country—including pieces by household names like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeff Koons and David Hockney. It was curated by Linda Tesner, the museum's interim director and the founding director of Lewis & Clark College's Hoffman Gallery. Tesner was laid off by the college last year in a controversial move.