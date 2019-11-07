It was only a matter of time before a museum bearing Jordan Schnitzer's name opened in Portland.
The Portland real estate tycoon is a major patron of local art institutions. He already has two other museums named after him in the Pacific Northwest——at University of Oregon campus and Washington State University—and frequently loans works from his massive private collection to exhibits around the country.
Now, a museum endowed by Schnitzer and full of pieces from his collection has opened its doors on Portland State University's campus.
Occupying two floors of the school's newly renovated Fariborz Maseeh Hall, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University held its grand opening today. The inaugural exhibit, titled Art For All, includes 47 works from Schnitzer's massive print collection—at around 13,000 pieces, it's among the largest in the country—including pieces by household names like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeff Koons and David Hockney. It was curated by Linda Tesner, the museum's interim director and the founding director of Lewis & Clark College's Hoffman Gallery. Tesner was laid off by the college last year in a controversial move.
Schnitzer's influence has long been visible in the Portland art world. He's a major benefactor of the Portland Art Museum and frequently sponsors art programs around the city. Blue Sky Gallery recently held an exhibit of works from Schnitzer's collection by seminal photographer Lorna Simpson, who has a piece in Art For All. Pacific Northwest College of Art held an exhibit of Schnizter's collection of Alison Saar pieces, two of which are now in the JSMA show.
The free museum, located 1855 SW Broadway, is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.
