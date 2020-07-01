"When it comes to divesting, when it comes to actually giving up power, we got to bring it back to the real things. We got to bring it back to reparations, we got to bring it back to abolition," she says. "I'm an artist, but I'm always working for Black liberation, and so I've had to reframe my stance. I'm not just going to be always bringing pretty pictures of Black people for people to look at while not deeply investigating their own place in all of this."