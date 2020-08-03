But it's also, as he recently told Oregon Public Broadcasting, "the worst year of my life." His dad got cancer. Stuff around the house has randomly fallen apart. That's on top of the pandemic, of course, and the loss of revenue that's coincided with the economic hit sustained by many of the newspapers that used to run his barbed, politically subversive comics. (Including a certain Portland alt-weekly. No, the other one.) And now, this terrible, horrible, no good, very shitty year is about to reach its crescendo: He's moving to Canada.