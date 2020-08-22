"Sharing this work that is all self-portraiture, because it's so personal, already feels very vulnerable for me, and I had developed a lot of tools and comfort blankets that I would do when I would go out in public places and talk about the work," says Galluzzo, who is transgender. "To be able to read a room and read people's body language as I'm speaking helps me feel safer, because I can tell how things are landing for people who might not have heard that much about somebody's trans experience."