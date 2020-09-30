Gourmand and racial justice pioneer back in '59, Glenda's beau a Black soldier.

And so off to a Saturday-night movie on a Cold War Army base

The couple to hold hands in the dark like anyone else

Greeted by an uproar and lucky there wasn't a fight

Date thus too much and you'd get transferred – happened to a friend

(Who stuck her thumb in their eye by marrying the G.I. and raising great kids.)

Going to the movies with a Black man in 1959, folks still lynched for less

Glenda got dressed-down by her boss come Monday

It smarted still, sixty years on.