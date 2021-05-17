After two years, the Morrison Bridge lights are back.
Usually lit up with bright colors, the bridge’s concrete legs have stood in the dark for the past two years. The previous lighting was installed in 2009 and switched off in 2019 for an upgrade.
Today, Willamette Light Brigade—which manages the display and runs the Portland Winter Light Festival—announced that the upgrade has been complete, and the previous lights have been replaced with brighter, more efficient LED fixtures.
Now, organizations and individuals can once again pay to select a color scheme for the bridge. When Prince died in 2016, the Morrison Bridge was lit up purple. And in late April, to test out the new lights, the bridge was briefly lit up blue in honor of Prevent Child Abuse Oregon. There’s already a color scheme calendar that goes until November, including more Prince-themed lighting for the musician’s June 7 birthday and a Bi+ Visibility display in September.
Anyone can apply to pick the bridge’s color scheme, though it’ll cost you: Booking rates start at $150 per day and goes up to $1,100 for two weeks.
