“Portland: Year of Protest is an illustrated map through the lens of the local protests between May 2020 and May 2021. The community that formed in Portland around the uprising following the murder of George Floyd has shared a whirlwind of profound moments that have reshaped the way we see the city. Many neighborhoods, intersections and buildings have taken on new associations, as they have become the backdrop for severe trauma and deep comradeship. I created this piece as a means to process and contextualize my own intense memories, as well as accounts by others that have stuck with me. It’s an expression of gratitude to every person who showed up for the struggle, in whatever way they were able to. I hope it helps protesters connect over their shared experiences, and better communicate those experiences to people who weren’t present.” —Luka Grafera