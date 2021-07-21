Leedy and her partner, Mark Wilcox, launched Mutt’s Coffee in November 2020, offering premium roasted coffee beans by the bag, each featuring the face and story of an adopted dog from Free State Four Paws, with 25% of profits going to the organization. Their online store now ships nationwide, and their cold brew stand is an institution at several Portland-area farmers markets. She estimates they’ve donated over $1,000 so far, and that number is sure to grow— the coffee is quite good.