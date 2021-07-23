Touring shows are slowly making their way back to Portland, and the chill, infectious grooves of Kassa Overall should make for an ideal reintroduction for the vaccinated but ill at ease. Overall’s laid-back, hazy blend of jazz and hip-hop is made for sinking into like a well-worn couch. The Seattle-born, Brooklyn-based jazz drummer played his last set in this city less than a month before the pandemic shut everything down. A year and a half later, it’s strangely poetic that he’s returning to the same stage where he delivered one of the best sets of 2020′s PDX Jazz Festival. Plus, as a Pacific Northwest native now living on the East Coast, this show is a return for Overall in more ways than one. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com. 9 pm Friday, July 23. $25. 21+.