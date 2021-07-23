[IN PERSON] Resound
Fuller Rosen’s new two-person show offers deeply personal perspectives on global unrest. Before moving to New York, Paci c Northwest College of Art grad Angélica Maria Millán Lozano made a name for herself in Portland thanks to her lush, tex- tile-focused installations. Her half of this dual show deals with the Colombia-born artist’s refections on the political uprising in her native country and the sleep paralysis and night terrors she experienced most intensely while living in Portland. Frankie Krupa Vahdani’s work also takes an introspective look at revolution and diaspora: Her rich, colorful prints reflect on her Polish Iranian heritage and family history. Fuller Rosen Gallery, 1928 NW Lovejoy St., fullerrosen.com. Noon-5 pm Thursday-Sunday, through Aug. 22.
[IN PERSON] Street Bazaar
Perusing treasures beneath fairy lights is a time-honored tradition in this city, and it’s all the better if the people at those tables were curated by Portland Flea and Portland Bazaar tastemakers. Street Bazaar is a brand new open-air art and food market at the Central Eastside’s Electric Blocks beneath the Hawthorne Bridge. Sample the Laotian cuisine of Cully Central and Soen’s exquisite Japanese shaved ice, or just go full plant-based food coma with Buddy’s Philly cheesesteaks. Art includes the skewed mythical figures of Erika Reir and the stern Warhol-esque RBG portraits of Caroline Czajkowski. DJ Prashat brings the Bollywood jams. The Electric Blocks, 240 SE Clay St., streetbazaarpdx.com. 5 pm Friday, July 23. Free.
[IN PERSON] Kassa Overall
Touring shows are slowly making their way back to Portland, and the chill, infectious grooves of Kassa Overall should make for an ideal reintroduction for the vaccinated but ill at ease. Overall’s laid-back, hazy blend of jazz and hip-hop is made for sinking into like a well-worn couch. The Seattle-born, Brooklyn-based jazz drummer played his last set in this city less than a month before the pandemic shut everything down. A year and a half later, it’s strangely poetic that he’s returning to the same stage where he delivered one of the best sets of 2020′s PDX Jazz Festival. Plus, as a Pacific Northwest native now living on the East Coast, this show is a return for Overall in more ways than one. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com. 9 pm Friday, July 23. $25. 21+.
[IN PERSON] Cinema Paradiso
In this exalting ode to movie theaters, a young boy in Sicily develops a lifelong passion for cinema after being taken under the wing of the town projectionist. As he ages, however, he realizes that life doesn’t always mirror the magic of the movies—but sometimes, if we’re lucky, it can. The perfect way to celebrate the return of that sacred tradition of going to the theater. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm Saturday-Sunday, July 24-25. $8-$10.
[IN PERSON] Double Dustoff
Amy Miller of the Funniest 5 class of 2013 and Johnny Pemberton team up for a West Coast comedy tour, rolling through the recently reopened Siren Theater for a two-evening, double-headliner bill. Those who don’t remember Miller from her Portland tenure may still be familiar with Who’s Your God?—her long-standing, piercingly funny podcast about spirituality. Miller’s wry, assertive observations continue to keep her on Portland hearts and minds. Pemberton’s “mildly knowledgeable gardener, reggae enthusiast” idiosyncrasies present the possibility of untold treasures. Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St, sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday- Saturday, July 23-24. $25.
[IN PERSON] Live at the Lot: Produce Organic Records Showcase
Portland should be proud of Produce Organic Records, the multifaceted collective that somehow manages to be a record label, a retail store, a social lounge and about 10 other things out of a little store-front in Old Town. Its showcase at Zidell Yards will present Produce Organic artists in the most spacious setting we’ve seen them in for a very long time. Not everyone is ready to get back into the club, and the clever stylings of Lambo Lawson, Bocha and Donte Thomas alone are worth the sticker shock. Zidell Yards, 3030 SW Moody Ave., thelotatzidellyards.com. 6 pm Sunday, July 25. $35-$50 per person; all tickets sold in 2-, 4- and 6-seat pods.
[IN PERSON] Lots of Laughs: Curtis Cook
2014 Funniest 5 comedian and WW columnist Curtis Cook left Portland for L.A. in 2016. So although we can still watch him get kicked of Twitter for impersonating Dr. Oz, there aren’t many chances in the remote ephemeral online world to see his IRL standup. Cook is a laid-back, hilarious thinker whose jokes snake unpredictably through race, relationships and drunken misadventures. Whenever you get a chance to catch his set, you should. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave. portland.heliumcomedy.com. 5 pm Sunday, July 25. $15. Bring your own chair or sit on the pavement like a serf.
[VIRTUAL EVENT] Your Heart Is Mine
Merging ASMR-ready sound design, confessional poetry, ghostly cinematography, a showstopping monologue, and enough spilled water to devour an entire security deposit, the Portland-made short film Your Heart Is Mine is an expression of tension burrowed so deeply no amount of moviemaking can relieve it. Exhibited last year to positive receptions at the Oregon Scream Week Horror and Sherman Oaks film festival, Your Heart Is Mine was conceived piecemeal and birthed uncomfortably by Vancouver, Wash., filmmaker Jake Whiston, perhaps best known as half of the Portland folk-noir duo Whiston & Warmack. The self-deprecating director calls his own film awed, but it’s an equally fascinating and devastating pit in which to spend 20 minutes, steeped in intense craft, untrained Method acting and sensory precision. Good thing too, because there’s no escape. Streams at filmfreeway.com/YourHeartIsMine. Free.
