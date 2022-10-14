New Book Celebrating 40 Years of the Elizabeth Leach Gallery Launches Tonight

A new book celebrating four decades of the beloved Elizabeth Leach Gallery, titled Forty Years: Elizabeth Leach Gallery, will launch at a gathering from 6 to 8 pm tonight at the gallery (which is located at 417 NW 9th Ave.).

“Elizabeth Leach Gallery is delighted to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a publication detailing the gallery’s rich history,” according to the gallery’s website. “Forty Years is a gorgeously bound book with a lenticular cover that includes a 100+ page visual timeline of the gallery’s exhibitions, programming, partnerships and fair participation over four decades.”

In addition to the gathering, there will also be a public talk with owner Elizabeth Leach and art critic Bruce Guenther 11 am Sunday, Oct. 16, at Pacific Northwest College of Art (the conversation will be moderated by Sue Taylor).

The Elizabeth Leach Gallery will turn 40 this December. Established in 1981, the gallery presents both local and international artists through a wide range of contemporary media, describing its mission as “to create a dynamic dialogue between the local community and the global art world.” To date, the gallery has presented over 800 exhibitions.

Elizabeth Leach Gallery (Courtesy of Elizabeth Leach Gallery)



