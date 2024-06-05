June First Thursday Offerings, Starting with Recycled Tin Art at Curb Gallery

"All Roads Lead," made of recycled tin lunchboxes, by Nan Wonderly, on view at Curb Gallery.

Recycled midcentury tin objects such as lunchboxes, kitchen canisters and vintage toys are finding new life on the walls of Curb Gallery this month as part of Nan Wonderly’s show “Liminal Time.” The show opens June 6 with a First Thursday reception.

Wonderly takes her thrift-shop finds, pounds them flat and creates works of art. They’re mainly abstracts and all inspired largely by the colors of the tins. (“If I were a traditional artist, I would be a color field artist,” she says.) Some are small, some are as big as 4-by-5 feet.

Wonderly has been displaying her tin art in Seattle for the last 20 years but this is her first show in Portland. She was born here and just moved back from the Emerald City three years ago to be closer to family.

The title of the show, Liminal Time, refers to both the pandemic and Wonderly’s move.

“It’s like limbo, when you’ve left one place, but not quite arrived at the next, and it can be accompanied by feelings of ambiguity or disorientation,” she writes in the show’s accompanying text.

Liminal Time by Nan Wonderly through June 27 at Curb Gallery, 424 NW 12th Ave. instagram.com/curb_gallery/. Opening reception 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 6. Gallery hours Wednesday–Saturday, 11 am–4 pm.

A selection of other gallery shows this month:

The Old Church Concert Hall: Boyhood and Bird Feathers, a collage and print exhibition by Jack Solomon and Ezra Fockens, on view through July 27. (“To enter, please adorn the cruel thing inside you with feathers,” says the poster.) after/time gallery at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave. 503-222-2031, tocportland.org. Opening Reception 6-8 pm June 6. TOC’s gallery space is accessible for free 11 am–3 pm Tuesday –Friday 11am–3pm, and with a purchased concert ticket during evening events.

Froelick Gallery: The Dash Between the Years, self-portraits and perishable bouquets in pastel and charcoal by Kris Hargis. Breath of Life, Breath of Line, new paintings on parchment by Takahiko Hayashi. Both shows on view through July 13. Froelick Gallery, 714 NW Davis St., 503-222-1142, froelickgallery.com. Opening reception 5-8 pm Thursday, June 6. Regular gallery hours 11 am-5:30 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

One Grand Gallery: Valentina, new paintings and airbrush by Brock Saunders that are “a tender ode to the artist’s canine companion by the same name.” 1000 East Burnside St., instagram.com/onegrandgallery. noon-3 pm Thursday, Saturday–Sunday. On view through June 21.