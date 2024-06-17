ZBIZ Installation Showdown Challenges Experts to Design Furniture Only Using Tiles

Tile distributor Z Collection will host a design competition on Thursday, June 20, at their showroom in Northwest Portland’s industrial sector.

The ZBIZ Installation Showdown will feature furniture designed by six Pacific Northwest tile experts, all made with porcelain tiles. Beginning at 2 pm, guests can mingle, meet the artisans in a speed dating format, and vote for pieces like fireplaces, fountains and vanities made by Jason McDaniel, Erik Trexel, David Kutsar, Travis Schreffler, Robert Davis and Ryan Lucas. The artisans will build under the theme “Details Matter.” The ZBIZ Installation Showdown will be Z Collection’s first design competition since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

“This competition celebrates the artistry and skill of our industry’s finest craftsmen,” Zee Coleman, Z Collection’s CEO, said in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to provide a platform for these talented teams to showcase their talents and demonstrate the transformative power of porcelain tile.”

Coleman founded Z Collection in 2012 as a custom mosaic designer, expanding into residential and commercial tile and stone supply. Z Collection works with materials including natural stone, porcelain and ceramics to assemble and curate collections that look as charming as they do luxurious.

After three hours of views and votes, the artisans will gather for an awards ceremony for four categories: Most Unique Tile Selection, Best Craftsmanship, Most Likely to be Ordered, and Champion Installer, a.k.a. Best in Show. Fresh floral arrangements will be built and displayed alongside the furniture pieces, which will be on display at Z Collection for a month. The showdown also marks the launch of Z Collection’s new summer offerings.

GO: Z Collection Showroom, 2750 NW 31st Ave., zcollection.com. Thursday 2 pm, June 20.