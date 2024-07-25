Make Waves at the Portlandia Mermaid Parade July 27

Make a wish on a seashell and bust out the blue body paint—the mermaids are coming.

The eighth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade will promenade down the Portland Waterfront this Saturday, July 27, culminating in a splash into the Willamette River at Poet’s Beach. The event is hosted by Una the Mermaid, who will kick off the festivities at noon with an opening ceremony at the Japanese American Historical Plaza.

Past events have attracted anywhere from 100 to 800 water nymphs and allies, though the perfect forecast for this weekend (so far) might inspire a big turnout this year.

“We’re crossing our tail fins,” says Una.

The opening ceremony will include the coronation of this year’s Majesty of the Waters and a ritual dance and circle ceremony honoring the elements of water. Also, participants can make wishes into seashells, which the mermaids will toss into the river at Poet’s Beach to send to the mermaids in the ocean to come true. (Those who don’t want to swim in the river can freshen up their fins in the Salmon Springs Fountain on the parade route.)

Past costumes at the family-friendly event have included iridescent scale-print leggings, mermaids in full tails being pulled in wagons, and so, so many seashell bras.

Special this year: a partnership with the underwater-themed FATHOM immersive art exhibit at 520 SW 4th Ave. Mermaids in costume are invited to attend FATHOM at a 10% discount from 4-10 pm July 27.

“It’s an amazing art experience and centered on water, ocean, mindfulness, imagination and play— those are all key elements of what we support and value at the Mermaid Parade,” Una says.

Next year, Una is hoping to expand the Mermaid Parade into a three-day festival, including the Siren’s Ball, parade, and an educational “mermaid confluence event,” teaching new merfolk things like how to safely swim in a tail.

GO: Portlandia Mermaid Parade begins at the Japanese Historical Society Plaza, NW Couch Street and Naito Parkway. facebook.com/portlandiamermaidparade. Noon Saturday July 27. Free.