FATHOM Art Installation Extended Through Feb. 28.

For those who have not yet lazed upon a clamshell like a mermaid, stared at sea anemone sculptures through 3D glasses or watched a 21-foot illuminated humpback whale swim at the push of a button, there is still time.

Arts collective Roboto Octopodo says they have extended the first long-term interactive art exhibit, FATHOM, through Feb. 28. It was originally slated to close at the end of October. It’s been a popular run for the underwater-themed art installation, soft-launching during the Portland Winter Light Festival in February and landing in WW’s “Best of Portland” issue in July.

Roboto Octopodo negotiated its extension with landlord Melvin Mark and the City of Portland. It’s located at Southwest 4th Avenue and Alder Street.

“What we’ve learned so far is that if you have a bold vision, the community steps up to make it happen,” said Tyler FuQua, Co-Founder of Roboto Octopodo, in a statement.

FATHOM has transformed 8,000 square feet of what used to be a CVS drugstore into an oceanic environment featuring the original art of over 40 local makers. The art collective says that nearby businesses Portland Luggage, Cuốn Vietnamese Street Food and Jack London Revue have reported positive changes in the neighborhood since FATHOM began. Rialto Poolroom Bar & Café recently launched a promotion where customers receive a discount when they present a FATHOM ticket.

“It’s been great having such a positive family experience in our neighborhood,” said the Rialto’s Kelly Lanier in a statement. “It has brought a wonderful crowd to our establishment and is helping to bring this area back to life. It’s lovely seeing families out walking around down here again.”

Up next at FATHOM: service industry night on Monday, Oct. 21, where adults 21 and over will get a 10% discount by showing their Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commision (OLCC) or food handler’s cards.

FATHOM presented by Roboto Octopodo, 520 SW 4th Ave. roboocto.com. 3-10 pm Friday, 1-10 pm Saturday, 1-8 pm Sunday, with some adults-only (ages 16+) hours on Friday and Saturday nights. $20-22, plus $5 Arts For All tickets for those who receive Oregon EBT/SNAP benefits.