Portland Art Museum Sets November Opening Date for Renovated Campus

Rendering of new Rothko Pavilion by Hennebery Eddy Architects and Vinci Hamp Architects, showing the open community passageway and the new West Plaza with the Museum's recently acquired Ugo Rondinone sculpture the sun (2018).

Art lovers, you’re just a few months from seeing your new and improved museum. The Portland Art Museum has set an opening date of Nov. 20 to welcome visitors back to its remodeled campus.

The opening will include four days of free community access to the museum and activities such as music, food carts and art-making.

“The museum’s transformed campus is a result of a decades-long vision to better serve our community as the cornerstone of Portland’s downtown cultural district,” said Brian Ferriso, PAM’s director, in a statement. “As one of the oldest art museums in the country, and the only major art museum between Seattle and San Francisco, PAM is an essential cultural lifeline for our region. The new PAM will create a dynamic destination for the arts, reinvigorating our city and offering expanded opportunities to engage audiences with art from around Oregon, the Pacific Northwest, and the world. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the new PAM this November.”

The expansion will touch 100,000 square feet of new or upgraded public and gallery space, according to PAM, including the creation of the 21,881-square-foot Mark Rothko Pavilion. The glass pavilion will connect the museum’s two historic Southwest Park Avenue buildings. The project’s construction cost $111 million and began in 2023.

The transformed PAM will include a new Black Art and Experiences Gallery plus a complete reinstallation of the museum’s collection, highlighting nearly 300 major new acquisitions. The fall exhibitions that will be on view this November will be Global Icons, Local Spotlight: Contemporary Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and a retrospective of the late Japanese modernist Yoshida Chizuko.

A few reinstalled galleries in the main building will open earlier in the fall, and the new café and store will open in August. PAM remains open to visitors during construction.