At this bike shop, you can get a beer or kombucha and watch one of the best local standup comedian showcases in town, while guys in custom screenprinted tees fix your flat. It's a bar, an indie venue, and a bike shop selling custom-made commuters. It has Christmas lights and a disco ball—and it used to have a theater downstairs, until the fire marshal shut that down last March for violating safety codes. In short, it's nearly everything "Portland" cemented into one shop. It guarantees a 24-hour turnaround for most repairs, and holds enough beers, bikes and beards to keep you entertained for at least that many hours.