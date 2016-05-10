Strip bar or no strip bar, Devils Point used to be one of the most wholesome bars in all of Foster-Powell. It's still one of the most fun—a home, like owner Frank Faillace's sister strip club Kit Kat in Old Town, to dancers with near Cirque-level skills on the pole and a museum-caliber dedication to the art on their bodies. Video poker and pool sharks fuel its daytime, but nighttime's lifeblood is cheap beer—$2 PBR, $3.50 crafts—and a whole hell of a lot of theme nights, whether soul night on Tuesday or '80s night on Wednesday. But on a recent Sunday, Dave Chappelle himself rolled in to belt at the bar's rightfully famous Stripparaoke—in which singers leave their hearts on the same floor where the dancers deposit their panties—making Devils Point briefly the coolest bar in this or any other universe.