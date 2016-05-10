Dig a Pony has a special place as the Industrial Eastside's gently posh, everyman's meat market and party bar: a place where fit Nike and Adidas employees can mingle with DJs in streetwear on the enormous horseshoe bar, while a boothful of manicured paralegals can blow off steam a few yards away. Though DAP's enormous picture windows, exposed-wood walls, Belgian Pilsners and sours permanently on tap, and rotating cast of vinyl-only DJs place it dead center in the shitshow of New Portland hip, the bar's prices and easy demeanor keep it approachable. The $9 Ghost Child—a bright sour that uses unwieldy pineapple far better than most cocktails in any price range—could easily be $11 elsewhere. And the $7 sandwiches could easily be $10. You can take just about anyone there for a good time, and if you play your cards right, you can take just about anyone home with you.