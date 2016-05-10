Look on the Yelp page for Eagle Eye Tavern, and you'd think it was an unholy site of culture war. "Hipsters!" says the Yelp. But if you show up at the bar, it's the friendliest little place in Lents, with enough multicolored paint on the walls you'd swear they were filming Romper Room. The Eye will be losing one of its signature nights as comic Kristine Levine packs up her Critical Comedy night and moves out of town—although to judge from a recent packed trivia Tuesday, they've got a few backups. Cocktails are a night-to-night whiteboard improvisation and mostly $7 or under. Craft taps are cheap, rotating and usually decent, with oddball representation from small breweries like Seaside along with Ex Novo and Pelican. It's a fine bar that always feels just one year before its time in the neighborhood.