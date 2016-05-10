Just north of the yawning, gray expanse of 99E and the McLoughlin Boulevard industrial district lies one of Portland's best-kept day-drinking secrets. Nestled in peaceful Eastmoreland, right by the MAX tracks, the city-owned Eastmoreland Golf Course is not only open for inexpensive rounds and range buckets, but is home to a pleasant, no-frills bar and grill called, ahem, Bar & Grill. The golf course is working-class luxury. The bar and grill has a respectable number of high-quality local brews on tap, an impressive selection of dad liquor, and a plethora of high-calorie bar-food classics to enjoy in the roomy, almost century-old clubhouse. Ask for your Gigantic IPA or Hennessy in a plastic cup so you can take it out to the driving range, and bet the next $4.50 bucket on who can hit the ball the farthest. Afterward, cool down with a short walk to Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, and finish the day at the nearby Reed College campus, where you can spend a few hours checking your privilege before heading home.