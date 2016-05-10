A wine bar that drops the pretension in favor of cozy vibes (think midcentury living-room furniture), stellar prices on wine by the glass ($6-$13, with a buck off at happy hour), and serious summertime appeal (all hanging vines, picnic tables and canned sangria) was unsurprisingly our pick for Bar of the Year in 2014. But Enso Urban Winery remains just as relevant to a bar scene increasingly focused on craft cocktails and genre-bending beer and cider. Ryan Sharp's easy-drinking blends, like the vividly hued dry rosé fizzed with just a spritz of CO2 in the glass, and his house signature wines like the Prince (a co-fermented pinot noir and chardonnay) are made all the more approachable by a friendly, knowledgeable staff. Add in nibbles like Little T bread, Olympia Provisions salami and Alma chocolates, and get ready to declare 2016 the summer of wine.