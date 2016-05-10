"Those are the kind of places I like to go—places where you go, and you're just there to hang out and drink," Serena says. "That's always the place I've wanted, a regular bar, and we could do that because of Devil's Dill. Most places have to end up running some sort of restaurant, and a restaurant needs more of a theme than a bar does. But since we had a restaurant that met all of the OLCC's requirements, we were able to just do a bar."