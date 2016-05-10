Of course Portland has a Grateful Dead-themed sports bar and brewery. Where else would that work? Oh, right, Denver—which is where Fire on the Mountain opened an outpost a few years back. With three always-packed bars frying up Portland's best-loved wings as fast as they can pluck 'em, the company set out to chase the dream of total vertical integration at its large space on Fremont Street. Experimental beers can be spotty, but Fire on the Mountain's brewers do their own classics well: X-Tinguisher is a great wing beer, and the Electric Mud chocolate oatmeal stout is a mild and sessionable pint that recalls a souped-up Guinness.