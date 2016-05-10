At the 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop that opened this past November next to the the Bros.' 32-year-old Tavern & Pool, tallboys are $1.10 all day, and they don't charge corkage on their more than 800 bottles of beer and wine. Their quaint little box of a bottle shop and bar boasts eight or 10 tables in the front—they'll bring out more tables for tap takeovers—a standing bar with a charming bartender who told us on our last visit she'd rather get pizza than flowers for Valentine's Day, and patio seats looking out onto the sidewalk.