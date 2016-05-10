Free House feels good. That seems simplistic, but comfort is its best quality. There's a warmth to its blond wood interior, long bench seating and low lighting. An odd, soothing familiarity beams from the portrait of Abraham Lincoln that watches over the room. The smallish, partially covered patio is ideal for shaded summertime day-drinking and sweater-weather toddy-sipping. Free House, co-owned by Olympia Provisions' Martin Schwartz, serves food that rises above typical pub grub—including a great burger, a standout banh mi and smoked cheddar mac and cheese—and the cocktail menu is interesting without being pretentious. Free House is a home, and once the conversations get rolling, it's hard to leave.