This modish lounge on Hawthorne was originally an accountant's office. It still looks like someplace D.B. Cooper might have dropped in for a consultation after his cash infusion. The front patio is oddly popular given all the traffic on Hawthorne, but you'll find us under the teak-wood roof, probably sitting on the long banquette, where the red-hued light is flattering and the generous happy hour runs until 8 pm even on Saturday. The cocktail menu reads fancier than it is—this is a good thing in a town where too many spots have started outsmarting themselves—and tend toward basic bourbon or cava-based sparkling cocktails like an extra peachy Bellini. If you want to keep it Cooper-y, get bourbon and water.