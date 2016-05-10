Joining the illustrious ranks of Apizza Scholls and Belmont Station, Hawthorne Strip on Powell Boulevard has carried its historic name to a new location where it becomes delightful nonsense. It's now a red-lit box of a space three times as large as the famously "intimate" original, with a new-looking pool table and spacious stage. On Hawthorne Strip's brand-new rear smoking porch, one of the dancers—whose musical taste favors Eartha Kitt and Sarah Vaughan—declared the patrons were more respectful than at other clubs. Hawthorne Strip is indeed a perfectly friendly strip bar, with eight taps of beer, an easy familiarity and a somewhat confusing name that should never, ever change: Portland bar history is thin enough as it is.