Nostalgic for a time when bartenders wore white shirts and black ties, bars didn't have high-concept design themes beyond "wood," and sexual harassment was just "showing appreciation"? Higgins is the place—minus the sexual harassment. Well past the two-decade mark, Higgins is deserving of its status as a Portland institution. And the Higgins bar—all dark wood and low, pressed-tin ceilings—instantly instills the faith that you will be served an expertly made classic cocktail. (My $9 Negroni was perfection.) The well-curated wine and beer lists combine the best of the Northwest with European standards. Grab a stool at happy hour for a chance to sample Greg Higgins' legendary, James Beard Award-winning cuisine like spicy duck wings, lardo toast and carrot falafel for just $7 bucks a plate.