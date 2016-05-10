Morrison Street's Morrison Hotel—which, like Jim Morrison himself, sort of let itself go—stopped accepting guests last November. Well, show me the way to the next beer bar. The Hotel's successor, Home, now has one of the better tap lists in the Central Eastside. Locals like Pfriem and Upright share tap space with Southern California imports Ballast Point and Firestone Walker, on a party-strip of bars better known for either stiff drinks or working stiffs gripping PBRs. The decor at Home is spartan, but the food is certainly homestyle. Owned by food-cart blogger Brett Burmeister and Bro-Dogs owner Scott Smith, Home slings Dirty Burgers ($11) stacked with sauce and bacon, thick pastrami Reubens, and Dude dogs built with not only two types of bacon, but also three kinds of processed cheese. But order the bar's idiosyncratic take on poutine ($10)—waffle fries and curds topped with mounds of saucy rib meat. It's a lot like what would happen if Memphis invaded Canada.