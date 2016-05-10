The Babe Ruth of Portland beer bars turns the big 4-0 this year. On a busy weekend, it can still be tough to find a rickety wooden chair inside this dimly lit English-style pub, which opened before legendary publican Don Younger had been across the pond. Beer selection is always strong, servers are speedy and focused and they fry up some of the best fish and chips in town. And tradition matters here. They're still more likely to show you English Premier League than an MLS match—it's an English pub, not a soccer bar. And when there's a super-secret or rare-release beer in town (Pliny the Younger, special-recipe Pilsner Urquell, their share of a spare pallet of Bell's Two Hearted), Horse Brass probably has it. But they probably didn't bother to advertise the fact.