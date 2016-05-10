Jackknife is a place where you go to recapture the glory of your early 20s or to at least make one final attempt. While most hotel bars are reserved for lonely travelers on business trips, the Jackknife is a loud, packed, Old Town bar dressed up for its job at the Sentinel Hotel—maybe in a dress shirt or cocktail dress. On the weekends, you'll want to get here early as there are sometimes lines and the bouncer does take capacity seriously. From the long marble bar, the crowd and ample mingling space can make it feel like a college bar. But the furniture is nicer, the people are better dressed (and less embarrassingly drunk) and the food and cocktail menus are a hell of a lot better. Not to mention there's a back room sometimes filled with corporate clients.