By this time next year, Jimmy Mak's historic jazz bar in the Pearl will be a whole different bar yet again. For the second time in its nearly 20 years, the building housing Jimmy Mak's jazz bar has been sold to a developer—although this time around owner Jimmy Makarounis was one of the owners of the building, and so the bar finds itself with a somewhat rosier future, moving just a bit down the street into a larger space with a bigger stage, taking its fancy sound system with it. So wander into the red-curtained, red-lit space to hear legendary local drummer Mel Brown play one of his regular nights during this spring and summer, then pop in for a 20-year anniversary party planned in mid-July, and a going-away party sometime toward the fall. And then, when the bar opens again down the street, there'll be a party then, too.