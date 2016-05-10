This glamorous matte-red broom cupboard of a wine bar is tiny, sultry and unparalleled as an intimate date spot on 21st Avenue. But it's not for firsts. Even whispers boom in the one-room candle-lit bar, where the bartender makes friends with everyone, from 40-something neighbors sipping pinot to bar backs seeking refuge from 21st's bro bars. M Bar, which transforms into Sterling Coffee Roasters coffee shop in the daytime, doesn't want to be found. But once discovered, it delivers. On the small chalkboard of rotating taps and wines, pick from German rieslings, local pinots or syrupy ports that are rare on any list. Sip, sit in the shadows and watch the unknowing masses roll by.