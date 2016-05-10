N.W.I.P.A.'s Jackson Wyatt knows what he likes, and what he likes are hops. The bushy-bearded face of this FoPo hop kiln has an outstanding palate for the spectrum of beers between India session ale and Cascadian dark ale, and takes a hard line on each and every beer allowed on one of his six taps. If it's on tap at N.W.I.P.A., it will be hoppy, fresh and very good. But take note that Wyatt is also a food hound, which means that among the tap takeovers endemic to every beer bar, N.W.I.P.A. will also pull in oysters from local purveyors, persuade food carts to park outside or just go out front to grill throughout the summer, not to mention host a beer brunch featuring the many breakfast-happy beers of Alberta Street's Great Notion Brewing.