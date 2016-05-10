You don't have to look at their "U.S. Out of FoPo" T-shirts to figure out O'Malley's owner Glen Wallace has a great sense of humor. Just look at the full name: O'Malley's Saloon & Grill. A typical Irish pub name attached to the American institution of the saloon with "grill" tacked on despite the fact there's not one grilled food item on the menu. But every moving part in this FoPo bar tells you they think about what they're doing. Pool is free, drinks are notoriously stiff and cheap, and there's a side room devoted to pinball machines. The food menu is centered around the stone hearth pizza oven that blisters pizzas made from fresh-daily dough and sauce at 750 degrees. It all starts making sense somewhere around four beers, half a pie, and six dollars in quarters' worth of pinball—and it only gets better from there.