Oso Market and Bar is a reliably fun place to both drink and acquire bottles of delicious, life–improving wine. A friendly staff serves nightly happy hour to bar seats and small tables up front—bright in the daylight hours, cozy as evening sets in—while the back of the space is given over to a bottle shop. Choose from a dozen-plus options by the glass at the bar, then sip and shop your happy ass around the store. From Slovenian orange wine (Movia Sauvignon Blanc) to cult Italian producers (Arianna Occhipinti's SP68) to cool French wines from everywhere but Bordeaux, all of it can be taken home or enjoyed in-house with a $10 corkage. Oso is not just a good wine bar, it is also a good all–around bar, with smart cocktails, liquor from near and far, and a good, eclectic selection of beers. The "market" component of Oso includes a bevy of non-alcoholic beverages, making Oso a sneakily good choice for your teetotaler friend, plus there's an array of imported mustards, pickles, chocolates and such. The overall effect at Oso is downright civilized. Go here on a date or for a meeting, or go alone and see if either occurs spontaneously.