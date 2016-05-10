Pix Patisserie needs a user's guide—there's a bull on top of the bar that sort of matches the bull in front of nearby burrito shop Ole Ole, the menu is so long it has a table of contents, and there are three different places where you have to order stuff—one station for Spanish-style tapas, one for pastries, and one for drinks. But the funny, amber-red-lit bar is always packed, and there are reasons. Specifically, the sherry and Champagne lists are two of the best not only in the city but in the entire country, and there are always odd deals to be found. As a tip, start with the sherry flight and start drifting through the menu until you discover your druthers; you'll find it's a surprisingly cheap high. Also, vermouth prices are weirdly low here, and holidays almost always involve giveaways you'd never expect—like, literally, diamonds.