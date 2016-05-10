Pope House has a generous happy hour—everyday from 4 to 7 pm, $6 gets you a well made brown derby or jackalope. And yet, when you post up on the front patio of this Victorian, spend the extra cash on the regular cocktails. The $10 house Old Fashioned is a marvel—Buffalo Trace, brown sugar and bitters in perfect proportion and with more than double the booze of the discount drinks. We like it with the pimento toast, and maybe a cheapie $4 bourbon pour from the happy-hour menu to chase it.