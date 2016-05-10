Portland Cider House is the cider bar to rule them all. The cedar room is so tarted up with merchandise and kitsch it looks like a Portlandified Wall Drug. But with its computerized keg system, fast-rotating 24 taps, and helpful staff offering recommendations all across the panoply of ciders (including a few English ones and a house-made high-alcohol scrumpy), Portland Cider Co.'s Hawthorne taproom has essentially made itself the Bailey's Taproom of cider bars. There's always something new to try, and a self-selected taster of five will set you back a mere $7. Perfect. The Southeast Bushwhacker still has the best cider bottle selection in the city, but if you want to hang, you'll be here on Hawthorne.